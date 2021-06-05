Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville hospital after running over a piece of tire in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police told News 2 a man was airlifted to a Nashville hospital after being thrown from his motorcycle.

It happened Saturday morning at Exit One in Clarksville. The motorcyclist ran over a piece of tire in the road and was thrown from his motorcycle.

He was flown to a Nashville hospital. According to the police report, he has a severely broken leg but received no life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately released.