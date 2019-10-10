Motion to suppress statements from accused school shooter denied

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A motion to suppress the statements from an accused Kentucky school has been denied.

Gabe Parker is accused of killing two and injuring 14 classmates in January 2018 in Marshall County, Kentucky.

Several months ago, attorneys for Parker filed a motion and requested his statements to investigator be thrown out.

They claimed Parker’s statements “were not voluntary and were obtained in violation of his fifth amendment privilege.

However, the court has denied that motion, saying no fifth amendment right was violated, and law enforcement did not violate any statues. Therefore, Parker’s statements will not be suppressed.

Click here to read the full denied motion.

The jury trial is scheduled for June 2020 in Christian County, Kentucky.