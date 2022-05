Waking up to 50s with a few isolated showers this morning.

Saturday expect highs to stay in the low to mid-60s with a mostly cloudy sky. A few isolated showers are possible east of I-65.

Mother’s Day starts off chilly in the 40s and 50s, but looks warm and sunny by the afternoon with highs in the mid-70s.

Then, next week the heat cranks up! Expect 90 or above starting Tuesday next week. We will be flirting with record high temperatures too!