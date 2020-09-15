Mother still waiting for answers in murder of son at Nashville Waffle House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — She’s reminded every year at this time, not only should her son be celebrating his birthday, but he should not have been murdered four years ago.

Adding to the pain, the death of a Nashville mother’s son is unsolved.

Clutching pictures and memories, it’s all Brenda Jarrett has to hold onto, the night before her son’s birthday.

“They went back to the car, and they just started shooting at Robert,” Jarrett recalled.

Friday was also one week since the 4th anniversary of Robert Saine’s death, an unsolved murder, outside of a west Nashville Waffle House. The young man isn’t here to comfort his mother.

“I’d like to tell the person that killed my child, when you killed my child, you took a part of me,” said Jarrett.

Her emotions are raw, like the night her son died is vivid. Police said, Saine and his girlfriend confronted three people in a restaurant parking lot on White Bridge Pike. There was an argument, and when Saine came to help the woman, he was shot and killed. A blue Kia Rio and silver Nissan Altima sped out of the parking lot moments after.

The victim’s mother urging detectives find justice for her son.

“I could see him and see what he got on, and I don’t understand why they can’t blow it up and see who in that car,” she said.

Metro Police said there are persons of interest in their investigation, but they don’t have enough to charge anyone. Jarrett recalled, recently visiting her child’s grave. She still sees his face, loved-ones wear shirts with his image. And they pray, one day, they’ll have answers.

“If the person who killed Robert never get caught, he going to pay for it,” says Jarrett. “God will make him pay for it, because he killed my child, and my child was a good person.”

Detectives are still searching for tips and circulating pictures of the cars from surveillance photos. If you have any information call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous.