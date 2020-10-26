Mother, son charged in killing 14-year-old have criminal history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man accused of beating his 14-year-old brother to death in a Hermitage home has a history of assault, while his mother’s criminal record dates back to 1988.

David Matheny, 33, and his mother, Rebecca Greenwood were arrested and booked into the Metro jail Saturday morning on charges of criminal homicide for the killing of Sayeed Neilson.

Both Matheny and Greenwood have a history of run-ins with law enforcement.

According to TBI records, Greenwood’s criminal history includes felony drug charges, evading arrest and more than a half dozen prostitution charges.

“My sister has mental health issues to, real bad and that doesn’t make anything better,” Greenwood’s sister Rachel Duncan told News 2.

However, she had no idea that her sister or nephew would go this far.

“I had no idea and he made sure I had no idea.”

Duncan said her nephew, Matheny, was controlling and made sure she didn’t visit their home.

“He’s just one of those narcissistic, domineering personalities that always has to have his way always,” she explained, adding that she didn’t know he would use physical force to get it.

Duncan said her mother, sister and her youngest nephew moved in with Matheny about a year ago to the home on Topeka Drive.

Metro police records show that since March, police have been called to the home four times before the latest incident. Two of the calls went out as a domestic disturbance.

Duncan said she believes her 76-year-old mother may be a victim as well.

“My mom apparently was abused to by him. I had no idea this was going on or I would have done something about it. I feel sick about it,” said Duncan.

She went on to say that her mother claims Matheny punched her in the stomach, choking and threatening her at times. Allegations Duncan said police are looking in to.

Matheny was charged in 2013 with assault. An affidavit said he attacked his stepfather striking him multiple times and biting his forehead.

The family is now urging others to speak up if they have concerns of domestic violence. The YWCA has a 24-Hour Crisis & Support Hotline 1-800-334-4628.

Matheny and Greenwood are being held without bond. They are both scheduled to be in court Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.