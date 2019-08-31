Mother returns to Nashville seeking answers in daugther’s cold case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The search for a woman’s killer has gone cold.

Tess Carlson’s body was found nearly 3 years ago in East Nashville.

On November 5, 2016 Carlson was found decomposed in this dry creek bed on Sunnymeade Drive in East Nashville.

“You want answers, you want answers,” said Carol Carlson

Carol Carlson says her daughter, known as “Tess,” came to Nashville in the 90’s to pursue songwriting. Tess dressed up at birthday parties to earn extra money.

“She loved Nashville and wanted to be here more than anything, and so I thought someday I’ll bring her ashes to Nashville,” said Carlson

This week for the first time since her daughter’s death, Carlson returned to Nashville and scattered Tess’ ashes areas she loved across the city. Carlson also spoke with detectives, hoping for a break in the case.

Carlson says her daughter struggled with mental illness, and had been arrested for trespassing – making it difficult for her to keep a steady job.

Last fall, News 2 spoke to detectives about the case.

A detective at the East Precinct said, “We believe this was a dump site, we don’t believe the homicide occured where we found Teresa.”

Tess’ toxicology results were clean, and her body was too decomposed to reveal a cause of death.

Carlson said she intends to keep seeking answers.

“Teresa would never lay down in a creek and give up, and so neither will we.”