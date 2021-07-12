Mother of slain NJ woman plans to advocate for domestic violence victims

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Over the weekend, a missing New Jersey woman’s remains were found in Putnam County after she and her son were reported missing Friday.

Yasemin Uyar’s mother says she’s grateful her two-year-old grandson was recovered unharmed after his father, Tyler Rios, abducted the pair. Rios’ car was discovered by police in a Monterey hotel parking lot.

“I believe what was going to happen was God’s plan and it happened. I don’t think there was anything else they could have done,” Karen Uyar said.

Uyar said her 24-year-old daughter and Rios were involved in a tumultuous relationship since high school.

“At this point in her life, she had finally been strong enough to leave the relationship and raise Sebastian and have the best life she could have,” Uyar said. “This was a long history, this is not like this was the first time this had happened.”

Rios is now behind bars and is expected to be charged with Yasemin’s murder.

“Her life already has purpose because we have Sebastian,” Uyar said.

Uyar drove to Tennessee to pick up her grandson, who will turn three next month.

“He was very quiet when I first picked him up. It was obvious he’d had a rough couple of days. But within an hour he was back to his old personality,” Uyar said.

Uyar said she hopes to address the issues with domestic violence in honor of her daughter’s life. She said she does not fault the police for what happened to Yasemin.

“The issue of domestic violence and supporting it and being there for people, and having tougher laws is what Yase’s voice is going to go for,” Uyar said.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Yasemin’s body to determine her cause of death. Uyar said the family is still waiting to hear when they can be reunited with her remains.

Rios is still in the Putnam County Jail without bond. The 27-year-old is going to be extradited back to New Jersey where he will undoubtedly face charges, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.