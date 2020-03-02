Mother of missing toddler to attend second court hearing Monday afternoon

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The mother of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell will appear in court again on Monday afternoon.

Court officials told News Channel 11 that Megan Boswell is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. at the Bristol Justice Center.

Megan appeared in court last week to be arraigned on a charge of giving false reports.

At Monday’s hearing, Megan will have the chance to plead guilty or ask for an attorney.

As of Monday morning, Megan’s bond remains at $25,000, and no bond reduction motion was filed over the weekend.

It is likely Megan will not bond out of jail following Monday’s hearing since her bond will not be reduced.

Megan’s mother and Evelyn’s grandmother, Angela Boswell, bonded out of jail on Friday.

Angela must wear an ankle monitor while on bond.

Evelyn remains missing at this time, and anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the search for Evelyn Boswell.





