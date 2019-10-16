Mother of Jocques Clemmons reacts to Lippert resignation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sheila Clemmons Lee has spent the last two years waiting.

“The wait has been aggravating,” Clemmons Lee said. “It’s been irritating.”

She says her prayers were answered Monday night after Metro Police Officer Joshua Lippert resigned.

“I’ve been praying for this for a very long time,” she said.

“That was my first reaction, to thank the Lord.”

Lippert shot and killed her son Jocques Clemmons in 2017 after a traffic stop and confrontation.

Police say Clemmons had a gun.

The shooting sparked protests and a demand for Lippert to be fired.

Lippert was later cleared.

“My main purpose was to make sure he was off that force,” Clemmons Lee said.

“This right here is a small piece of justice.”

It’s unclear why the officer is resigning.

Police say his last day on the force will be October 25th after serving for seven years.

“I’d like to think that every time he closed his eyes and opened his eyes, he saw Jocques,” the mother said.

Since her son’s death, Clemmons Lee has turned her pain into activism.

She’s one of many pushing for Metro officers to get body cameras.

“The body cameras were approved in 2017,” she said. “Here we are in 2019, almost going into 2020 and still no body cameras.”

She also helped establish a community oversight board and organized sit-ins outside East Precinct.

“Keep pushing till you get justice,” Clemmons Lee said. “It may not be the justice that you want, but it’s still justice.”

News 2 reached out to the Fraternal Order of Police for a comment.

They declined to give a statement.