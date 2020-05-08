Mother of Evelyn Boswell’s next bond hearing set for June

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After appearing in court over video on Friday, Megan Boswell is scheduled to appear in court again on June 19.

A bond motion hearing for Megan was scheduled for May 28.

During the appearance, Assistant District Attorney Teresa Nelson said the amount of interview footage for prosecutors to look through was delaying an indictment.

Megan Boswell, 18, was charged with filing a false report in her daughter’s disappearance and has been held in the Sullivan County jail.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the death of Evelyn Boswell.





