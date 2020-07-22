Mother fights COVID-19 on ventilator, unable to meet her newborn for 1 month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For 35-year-old Jessica Rowlett, each day remains a blessing.

She’s now home with her husband, James, her 4-year-old daughter and new baby boy.

But Rowlett fought hard to get to where she is today.

She contracted COVID-19 at 31 weeks gestation. Rowlett is a dental hygienist and she has a hunch she got it at work. Her office reopened after initially shutting down due to the pandemic in March.

“Every day that goes by it just seems further and further away,” Rowlett said.

The symptoms started first with lost taste and smell, then it was drowsiness from there it got more severe.

“I kept falling asleep and wasn’t making any sense when I was talking to my husband,” said Rowlett.

On May 20, Rowlett was admitted to a Nashville hospital, where things would only take a turn for the worse.

“She couldn’t support herself,” Dr. Paul Bryant said an infectious diseases physician at TriStar Centenial Medical Center. Dr. Bryant was one of many caring for Rowlett. “She couldn’t move without her oxygen dropping.”

Dr. Bryant said around her 10 day of admission, doctors fears she would have to be intubated or put on a mechanical ventilator.

Another bad dream, turned reality.

Rowlett was placed on oxygen and just a few days later was told she’d undergo an emergency C-section because her health was deteriorating.

“I didn’t even know I was having him,” Rowelett said.

Rowdy James Rowlett was born May 31 weighing 4 lbs 15 ounces.

“They immediately got him out and took him to a different OR and rushed him to the NICU and he was intubated as well because he was so sedated from my sedation,” Rowlett said.

Rowlett waited an entire month to meet her baby boy.

Prior to discharge on June 26, Rowlett was placed on an ECMO machine for two weeks. She credits that machine, which pumps and oxygenates a patients blood outside of the body, with saving her life.

“There was a moment there where I wasn’t quite sure if her or the baby were going to make it,” Dr. Bryant said. “I think the point to hit home is that Jessica is young, yes, she is pregnant but this can happen to anybody you can be in your 20s, 30s 40s 50s.”

“Yes, she’s lucky, but she’s not done,” Dr. Bryant added.

Rowlett remains on home oxygen and continues working with a respiratory therapist. She has 30 percent lung capacity due to scar tissue. Doctors say she could be on oxygen for one to two years.

“No running marathons in my future,” Rowlett laughed. “That wasn’t on my bucket list anyway. We’re so happy we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Out of all four family members Rowlett was the only one to contract the virus. However, after Rowlett’s husband James visited her prior to her C-section in the hospital he had to quarantine for 14 days, unable to meet their baby during that time.

If you would like to help the Rowletts during this time, we linked their GoFundMe page here.

