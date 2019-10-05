Mother fighting for Justice after son severely injured in hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Edie Allen-Meyer has been overwhelmed with emotion, fighting for justice for her son who was injured in a hit and run.

“I’m upset,” Allen-Meyer said. “I don’t understand how somebody could leave somebody for dead on the interstate.”

“I get angry,” she said. “I’m sad. Heartbroken.”

Around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning, her son Michael Edwards was hit by a car on I-65 near Bowling Green, Kentucky.

“Two cars came out of nowhere,” she said. “One of them hit him.”

The impact knocked him off his motorcycle and sent him across the highway, she said.

The driver fled the scene, according to Kentucky State Police.

“We are doing everything we can to find who was driving, to find anyone who knows anything about who was driving because someone knows,” she said.

Michael survived, but it will be a while before he recovers.

His left leg had to be amputated, and his arm is now broken in two places.

“We’re having to lift him like a baby just to change the blanket under him or to change the sheet, put a pillow under him,” she said.

“It’s very heart-wrenching and then my anger gets worse.”

Police are investigating but don’t have any leads.

They say the driver was in a dark-colored Mustang.

“I want justice for my son,” the mother said. “He’s 25 and his life is not ruined, but it’s altered for the rest of his life.”

Allen-Meyer sends a strong message to whoever is responsible.

“Just do the right thing,” she said. “Come forward. Make it right. My son deserves that.”

Click here to donate to Michael’s GoFundMe.