Mother, child killed in duplex fire, Murfreesboro police investigate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A mother and her son died in an early morning fire in Murfreesboro, according to a release from the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD).

It happened around 3 a.m. at a duplex in the 1700 block of Craig Court.

“There was heavy smoke visible when firefighters arrived, and fire coming through the roof of one side of the duplex,” said MFRD Battalion Chief Joe Bell. “Firefighters began an aggressive attack on the fire and quickly extinguished it.”

Crews found the 33-year-old mother and her 7-year-old son in a bedroom of the duplex and removed them from the structure. Paramedics and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Service personnel began treating the two.

The mother and child were pronounced dead at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Bell said the duplex sustained significant fire, smoke and water damage.

Police also assisted a woman with getting out of the other side of the duplex safely.

“There was minimal damage to the other side of the duplex,” Bell said. “Electric crews turned off the power, so the occupant was not able to stay there.”

The fire remains under investigation.