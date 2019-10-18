Live Now
Mother charged after infant son found dead in car at Knoxville grocery store

by: WATE 6 staff

30-year-old Chantae Cabrera. Source: Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A grand jury has indicted the mother of a six-month-old child killed found dead in a car at a Knoxville grocery store on murder and neglect charges, Knoxville police announced Friday.

Chantae Cabrera, 30, was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday for first-degree murder, felony murder and aggravated child neglect after a week long criminal investigation involving the Department of Child Services. She was taken into custody without incident by members of the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force.

Cabrera’s six-month-old son was found deceased in a vehicle located at the Food City on Clinton Highway on August 9.

There are no further details at this time. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

