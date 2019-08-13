Mother accused of driving drunk with children in car, nearly hitting Metro officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman who nearly hit a Metro officer with her car Monday night in East Nashville was drunk and had her two young children in the vehicle with her, a police report alleges.

According to an arrest affidavit for Maria Garcia-Santiago, an officer had stopped around 9:45 p.m. and activated his rear emergency lights on Broadmoor Drive near Lemont Drive to remove debris from the road.

As the officer was exiting the cruiser, the paperwork states the officer was almost hit by a vehicle driven by Garcia-Santiago.

Maria Garcia-Santiago (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

She was pulled over by the officer who said she was slurring her words and was clearly intoxicated. Her seven and eleven-year-old children were in the vehicle with her.

When asked if she had been drinking, the officer said the suspect responded “to be honest… no.”

Police said the conversation between the officer and suspect had been in English, when suddenly Garcia-Santiago began speaking Spanish and acted as though she could not understand the officer.

Garcia-Santiago was arrested and booked into the Metro jail on charges of child endangerment and driving under the influence. Her bond was set at $5,000.

