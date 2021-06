Warm and muggy this morning with areas of patchy fog. We heat up quickly as we head into the afternoon. Highs will make it into the mid and upper-80s with a mainly sunny sky. A few spot showers and storms are possible.

Tomorrow will bring a change to the pattern as more moisture enters the picture. Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast and we will see steady rain chances all next week.

We will see on and off showers and storms with highs in the mid-80s for the work week.