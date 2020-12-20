Mostly cloudy for much of today, a few peeks of sun possible this afternoon

A few light showers and patchy fog this morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 40s.

We’ll stay cloudy for much of the day, but a few peeks of sunshine are possible this afternoon. Highs will reach the low 50s later today.

Drier and milder conditions will move in to start the week, with highs reaching the mid 50s on Monday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Monday, but the weather pattern starts to change mid-week.

A system will move in Thursday that will bring a sharp temperature drop into the equation for the end of the week. With moisture also in play, we could see a few snow showers in the mix Thursday and Thursday night (Christmas Eve!). A few flurries may be possible on The Plateau Christmas Morning. However, this is days away and the forecast can change. Keep it here for the latest.

It will be very cold starting Thursday afternoon through Christmas Day with highs only in the 30s, and lows in the teens Christmas morning.

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/weather/forecast