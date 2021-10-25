‘Most Wanted’ Columbia murder suspect taken into custody

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who had been on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list following a murder in Maury County has been captured.

The TBI reported 40-year-old Benjamin Sowell is now in custody in the Maury County jail. Sowell is accused of shooting and killing Michael Boyd on Sept. 4, 2021.

Columbia police said officers responded to a shooting on Hannaway Street and found a man, identified as 53-year-old Michael Boyd, who had been shot. Boyd was taken to Maury Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Warrants were obtained for Sowell’s arrest, charging him with first degree murder, aggravated assault resulting in death, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to police.

No additional information was immediately released.