Most trash services halted across Middle Tennessee due to inclement weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Yes, the situation kind of stinks, but it’s all for safety.

Several middle Tennessee trash companies are suspending pickup due to the winter weather we’re experiencing.

Republic Services is halting service until further notice. Impacted counties include:

Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Coffee, Davidson, DeKalb, Dickson, Franklin, Giles, Grundy, Lincoln, Marion, Marshall, Maury, Moore, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Simpson, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Burren, Warren, White, Williamson & Wilson Counties

“Republic Services prioritizes the safety of our employees and communities during inclement weather conditions. Residents are encouraged to check our website at www.republicservices.com/service-alerts for updates in their area. Any suspended collections will resume when it is safe to do so.” Republic Services Media Relations

It’s important to note here, Middle Point Landfill is also closed. It’s why Roger McMurtry, operations manager at J.E McMurtry Disposal says they aren’t picking up trash right now because without the landfill and transfer station they normally use, there is nowhere to put the trash.

“We’re kind of assessing it going day by day and seeing how the roads look but its not looking too good this week, McMurtry said. “The safety of our employees obviously is our number one priority and then the community as well as not wanting to get our equipment tore up trying to go around and pick up everyone’s trash.”

McMurtry said they usually pick up in snow, but this situation is a bit dicey due to the ice. He added that service may not resume until February 22.

They will keep everyone updated on their Facebook page.

“Hang tight be patient with us we will take all of your trash that you put out there wont be any limit bc obviously you’re going to be facing roughly two weeks worth of trash we’ll take the extra put it out there next to the can be patient with us and bare with us this is all new for us too,” McMurtry said.

J.E McMurtry Disposal and Republic Services aren’t alone; Waste Management is suspending services as well.

“We are currently monitoring the conditions of the roads throughout Middle Tennessee. At this time, we are not servicing customers as the safety of our employees and the community are of the utmost importance. Pending changes in weather conditions, we will resume service to our customers as soon as we can do so safely. Jennifer McKay, Sr Communications Specialist, Mid South

Despite the conditions, the city of Gallatin continued their pickup Tuesday.

“We’ve had one truck that was stuck momentarily but we were able to get him out alright, Zach Wilkinson, Gallatin’s Public Works Director said. “Our guys have been out there done it in the snow before they just take it easy there are some roads we’ll send special trucks down that maybe have a hill or send a plow truck ahead of them.

Wilkinson says the city services more than 13,000 customers. Due to holiday their four day schedule shifted and everybody that is normally a Monday pickup customer should be picked up Tuesday.