Most searched Thanksgiving sides by state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Thanksgiving is so much more than turkey or ham! For some, turkey day is all about the sides.

Google released a map showing the most-searched side dishes for Thanksgiving in each state.

Here in Tennessee, it’s creamed corn, while our friends in the commonwealth of Kentucky searched for dressing the most.

Some other interesting searches include Texas, who can’t get enough fruit salad and Ohio, which is searching for stuffed mushrooms.

In North Dakota, people are searching for low-carb foods as keto soup is trending there.

The most popular searched side dishes in the country are, casseroles, veggies, stuffing and dressing.