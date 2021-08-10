Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased

41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in Nashville, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the metro. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in Nashville below:

#10. 2401 Valley Brook Rd, Nashville ($6,790,000)

5 bedrooms

7 bathrooms

7,709 square feet

$880 per square foot

#9. 227 2nd Ave, Nashville ($6,950,000)

5 bedrooms

6 bathrooms

6,052 square feet

$1,148 per square foot

#8. 5026 Franklin Pike, Nashville ($7,400,000)

6 bedrooms

13 bathrooms

14,021 square feet

$527 per square foot

#7. 600 12th Ave S, Nashville ($7,950,000)

2 bedrooms

4 bathrooms

4,215 square feet

$1,886 per square foot

#6. 4509 Harpeth Hills Dr, Nashville ($7,995,000)

5 bedrooms

7 bathrooms

8,262 square feet

$967 per square foot

#5. 1310 Chickering Rd, Nashville ($9,500,000)

4 bedrooms

6 bathrooms

10,978 square feet

$865 per square foot

#4. 515 Church St Unit 4502, Nashville ($10,000,000)

2 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

4,374 square feet

$2,286 per square foot

#3. 5836 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville ($11,900,000)

5 bedrooms

9 bathrooms

11,034 square feet

$1,078 per square foot

#2. 530 Jackson Blvd, Nashville ($12,900,000)

6 bedrooms

13 bathrooms

22,004 square feet

$586 per square foot

#1. 1358 Page Rd, Nashville ($14,999,000)

6 bedrooms

11 bathrooms

20,533 square feet

$730 per square foot

