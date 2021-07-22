The 10 largest occupations in America employ 30.5 million workers, representing 21% of all workers. Keeping America’s economy moving would be impossible without office workers, package handlers, food prep workers, and truck drivers. And what would the sick do without the millions of hospital workers, nurses, and home health aides?

Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in Nashville using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by total employment as of May 2020.

While much has changed during the coronavirus pandemic, the jobs featured here give a holistic view at the most popular industries in your area and how many jobs are supported.

Keep reading to see which jobs in Nashville are the most common.

David Spates // Shutterstock

#50. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 3,190 (3.301 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $45,050 (#287 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 344,020 (2.473 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $53,410

– Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($91,840)

— Napa, CA ($82,650)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($76,440)

– Job description: Install or repair heating, central air conditioning, HVAC, or refrigeration systems, including oil burners, hot-air furnaces, and heating stoves.

Jason Person // Shutterstock

#49. Cooks, short order

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 3,200 (3.315 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $24,110 (#167 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 123,350 (0.887 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $27,030

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($40,560)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($39,170)

— Prescott, AZ ($37,610)

– Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.

Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#48. Billing and posting clerks

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 3,250 (3.367 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $39,800 (#142 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 445,160 (3.2 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $41,610

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($57,240)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,200)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($51,800)

– Job description: Compile, compute, and record billing, accounting, statistical, and other numerical data for billing purposes. Prepare billing invoices for services rendered or for delivery or shipment of goods.

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#47. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 3,300 (3.416 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $52,300 (#236 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 599,520 (4.31 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $64,990

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($101,970)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($89,200)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($88,220)

– Job description: Teach one or more subjects to students at the middle, intermediate, or junior high school level.

Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

#46. Carpenters

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 3,310 (3.427 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $46,240 (#196 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 699,300 (5.027 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,950)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,300)

— Hanford-Corcoran, CA ($79,870)

– Job description: Construct, erect, install, or repair structures and fixtures made of wood and comparable materials, such as concrete forms; building frameworks, including partitions, joists, studding, and rafters; and wood stairways, window and door frames, and hardwood floors. May also install cabinets, siding, drywall, and batt or roll insulation. Includes brattice builders who build doors or brattices (ventilation walls or partitions) in underground passageways.

Dragana Gordic // Shutterstock

#45. Pharmacy technicians

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 3,590 (3.719 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $33,080 (#264 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 415,310 (2.986 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $36,450

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,620)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,020)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($52,810)

– Job description: Prepare medications under the direction of a pharmacist. May measure, mix, count out, label, and record amounts and dosages of medications according to prescription orders.

Canva

#44. Sales managers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 3,630 (3.762 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $135,150 (#130 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 390,170 (2.805 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $147,580

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($207,070)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,700)

— Trenton, NJ ($186,960)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the actual distribution or movement of a product or service to the customer. Coordinate sales distribution by establishing sales territories, quotas, and goals and establish training programs for sales representatives. Analyze sales statistics gathered by staff to determine sales potential and inventory requirements and monitor the preferences of customers.

Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Lawyers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 3,740 (3.870 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $129,290 (#80 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 658,120 (4.731 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $148,910

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,610)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,920)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,070)

– Job description: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions. May specialize in a single area or may practice broadly in many areas of law.

sculpies // Shutterstock

#42. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 3,900 (4.041 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $61,830 (#289 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 614,080 (4.415 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#41. Chief executives

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 4,000 (4.141 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $176,180 (#186 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 202,360 (1.455 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $197,840

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($293,000)

— Midland, TX ($269,360)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($263,770)

– Job description: Determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body. Plan, direct, or coordinate operational activities at the highest level of management with the help of subordinate executives and staff managers.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#40. Medical and health services managers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 4,070 (4.218 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $112,280 (#167 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 402,540 (2.894 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $118,800

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($174,010)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($171,430)

— Madera, CA ($168,090)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate medical and health services in hospitals, clinics, managed care organizations, public health agencies, or similar organizations.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#39. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 4,110 (4.252 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $59,660 (#236 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 287,150 (2.064 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

ALPA PROD // Shutterstock

#38. Medical secretaries and administrative assistants

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 4,120 (4.265 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $35,930 (#213 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 597,100 (4.293 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $39,000

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,220)

— Salinas, CA ($53,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,020)

– Job description: Perform secretarial duties using specific knowledge of medical terminology and hospital, clinic, or laboratory procedures. Duties may include scheduling appointments, billing patients, and compiling and recording medical charts, reports, and correspondence.

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#37. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 4,210 (4.362 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $65,520 (#109 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 690,160 (4.962 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $73,970

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($117,900)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,150)

– Job description: Research conditions in local, regional, national, or online markets. Gather information to determine potential sales of a product or service, or plan a marketing or advertising campaign. May gather information on competitors, prices, sales, and methods of marketing and distribution. May employ search marketing tactics, analyze web metrics, and develop recommendations to increase search engine ranking and visibility to target markets.

Krakenimages.com // Shutterstock

#36. Childcare workers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 4,240 (4.391 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $25,270 (#156 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 494,360 (3.554 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $26,790

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($38,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,090)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($36,220)

– Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

Shift Drive // Shutterstock

#35. Computer user support specialists

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 4,320 (4.478 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $50,100 (#218 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 634,820 (4.564 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Entry-level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($86,350)

— Napa, CA ($78,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,670)

– Job description: Provide technical assistance to computer users. Answer questions or resolve computer problems for clients in person, via telephone, or electronically. May provide assistance concerning the use of computer hardware and software, including printing, installation, word processing, electronic mail, and operating systems.

Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

#34. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 4,370 (4.528 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $42,600 (#207 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 549,200 (3.948 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $44,580

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Odessa, TX ($85,040)

— Fairbanks, AK ($80,520)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($67,990)

– Job description: Inspect, test, sort, sample, or weigh nonagricultural raw materials or processed, machined, fabricated, or assembled parts or products for defects, wear, and deviations from specifications. May use precision measuring instruments and complex test equipment.

Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

#33. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 4,710 (4.874 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $61,680 (#271 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 599,900 (4.313 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

Daniel Lee // Flickr

#32. Cooks, fast food

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 4,900 (5.078 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $22,870 (#151 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 544,420 (3.914 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $24,300

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cedar Rapids, IA ($34,790)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($33,580)

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($33,570)

– Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

ALPA PROD // Shutterstock

#30 (tie). First-line supervisors of transportation and material moving workers, except aircraft cargo handling supervisors

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 4,920 (5.096 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $53,730 (#238 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 477,430 (3.432 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $58,300

– Entry-level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($80,810)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($76,610)

— Odessa, TX ($76,050)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of material-moving machine and vehicle operators and helpers.

Canva

#30 (tie). Computer systems analysts

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 4,920 (5.093 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $83,200 (#187 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 574,450 (4.13 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $99,020

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,350)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,070)

– Job description: Analyze science, engineering, business, and other data processing problems to develop and implement solutions to complex applications problems, system administration issues, or network concerns. Perform systems management and integration functions, improve existing computer systems, and review computer system capabilities, workflow, and schedule limitations. May analyze or recommend commercially available software.

Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#29. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 4,960 (5.133 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $25,370 (#178 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 795,590 (5.72 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $28,010

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,640)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($41,370)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,490)

– Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

4 PM production // Shutterstock

#28. Automotive service technicians and mechanics

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 5,010 (5.192 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $45,340 (#165 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 620,110 (4.458 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $46,760

– Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($66,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($64,630)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($64,420)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul automotive vehicles.

Glenn Highcove // Shutterstock

#27. Industrial truck and tractor operators

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 5,070 (5.250 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $35,680 (#270 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 640,950 (4.608 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $39,210

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($58,230)

— Hinesville, GA ($56,220)

— Battle Creek, MI ($52,400)

– Job description: Operate industrial trucks or tractors equipped to move materials around a warehouse, storage yard, factory, construction site, or similar location.

Canva

#26. Landscaping and groundskeeping workers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 5,110 (5.292 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $29,450 (#273 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 872,370 (6.272 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $33,800

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($46,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($45,160)

— New Haven, CT ($43,820)

– Job description: Landscape or maintain grounds of property using hand or power tools or equipment. Workers typically perform a variety of tasks, which may include any combination of the following: sod laying, mowing, trimming, planting, watering, fertilizing, digging, raking, sprinkler installation, and installation of mortarless segmental concrete masonry wall units.

Milkovasa // Shutterstock

#25. Medical assistants

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 5,410 (5.604 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $34,830 (#180 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 710,200 (5.106 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $36,930

– Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,960)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($53,660)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($52,520)

– Job description: Perform administrative and certain clinical duties under the direction of a physician. Administrative duties may include scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes. Clinical duties may include taking and recording vital signs and medical histories, preparing patients for examination, drawing blood, and administering medications as directed by physician.

Paul.J.West // Shutterstock

#24. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 5,730 (5.934 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $27,220 (#203 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,272,840 (9.151 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $30,630

– Entry-level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($42,110)

— New Bedford, MA ($41,780)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,160)

– Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

fizkes // Shutterstock

#23. Management analysts

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 6,160 (6.377 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $76,620 (#273 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 734,000 (5.277 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $97,580

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($163,720)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($157,490)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,250)

– Job description: Conduct organizational studies and evaluations, design systems and procedures, conduct work simplification and measurement studies, and prepare operations and procedures manuals to assist management in operating more efficiently and effectively. Includes program analysts and management consultants.

OLIVIER DOULIERY // Getty Images

#22. First-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 6,330 (6.557 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $36,780 (#175 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 891,540 (6.409 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,880

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($59,490)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,350)

— Napa, CA ($53,230)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in preparing and serving food.

New Africa // Shutterstock

#21. Receptionists and information clerks

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 6,440 (6.672 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $30,880 (#159 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 968,420 (6.962 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $32,410

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($43,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,160)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,840)

– Job description: Answer inquiries and provide information to the general public, customers, visitors, and other interested parties regarding activities conducted at establishment and location of departments, offices, and employees within the organization.

B Brown // Shutterstock

#20. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 6,600 (6.836 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $52,050 (#277 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 991,000 (7.124 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $67,340

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($99,170)

— Fresno, CA ($96,200)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($95,500)

– Job description: Teach one or more subjects to students at the secondary school level.

Pixabay

#19. Construction laborers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 6,670 (6.910 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $35,690 (#239 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 971,330 (6.983 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $43,000

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($66,670)

— Kankakee, IL ($65,730)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($63,860)

– Job description: Perform tasks involving physical labor at construction sites. May operate hand and power tools of all types: air hammers, earth tampers, cement mixers, small mechanical hoists, surveying and measuring equipment, and a variety of other equipment and instruments. May clean and prepare sites, dig trenches, set braces to support the sides of excavations, erect scaffolding, and clean up rubble, debris, and other waste materials. May assist other craft workers.

Fusionstudio // Shutterstock

#18. Shipping, receiving, and inventory clerks

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 6,720 (6.956 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $36,430 (#197 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 727,640 (5.231 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,210

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($52,310)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($50,180)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($49,530)

– Job description: Verify and maintain records on incoming and outgoing shipments involving inventory. Duties include verifying and recording incoming merchandise or material and arranging for the transportation of products. May prepare items for shipment.

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#17. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 6,760 (6.997 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $65,970 (#220 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,278,670 (9.192 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

Tim Goode/PA Images // Getty Images

#16. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 6,970 (7.221 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $67,690 (#92 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 977,070 (7.024 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#15. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 7,090 (7.341 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $45,650 (#241 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 676,440 (4.863 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $50,090

– Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,950)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($74,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($74,520)

– Job description: Care for ill, injured, or convalescing patients or persons with disabilities in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, private homes, group homes, and similar institutions. May work under the supervision of a registered nurse. Licensing required.

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#14. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 7,300 (7.556 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $94,960 (#169 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,476,800 (10.617 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $114,270

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,740)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($140,930)

– Job description: Research, design, and develop computer and network software or specialized utility programs. Analyze user needs and develop software solutions, applying principles and techniques of computer science, engineering, and mathematical analysis. Update software or enhance existing software capabilities. May work with computer hardware engineers to integrate hardware and software systems, and develop specifications and performance requirements. May maintain databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team.

Pixabay

#13. Maintenance and repair workers, general

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 7,360 (7.623 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $42,250 (#168 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,357,630 (9.76 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $43,790

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($58,140)

— Yuba City, CA ($57,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($54,820)

– Job description: Perform work involving the skills of two or more maintenance or craft occupations to keep machines, mechanical equipment, or the structure of a building in repair. Duties may involve pipe fitting; HVAC maintenance; insulating; welding; machining; carpentry; repairing electrical or mechanical equipment; installing, aligning, and balancing new equipment; and repairing buildings, floors, or stairs.

Canva

#12. Financial managers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 7,490 (7.752 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $123,970 (#183 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 653,080 (4.695 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $151,510

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#11. Accountants and auditors

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 10,200 (10.564 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $72,080 (#183 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,274,620 (9.163 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $81,660

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($111,680)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($105,720)

— Midland, TX ($103,120)

– Job description: Examine, analyze, and interpret accounting records to prepare financial statements, give advice, or audit and evaluate statements prepared by others. Install or advise on systems of recording costs or other financial and budgetary data.

G-Stock Studio // Shutterstock

#10. Secretaries and administrative assistants, except legal, medical, and executive

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 11,950 (12.371 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $41,760 (#81 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,850,360 (13.302 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $40,420

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($56,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,480)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,930)

– Job description: Perform routine administrative functions such as drafting correspondence, scheduling appointments, organizing and maintaining paper and electronic files, or providing information to callers.

Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#9. Bookkeeping, accounting, and auditing clerks

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 12,650 (13.099 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $44,790 (#73 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,443,940 (10.381 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $44,100

– Entry-level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,700)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($55,720)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($55,720)

– Job description: Compute, classify, and record numerical data to keep financial records complete. Perform any combination of routine calculating, posting, and verifying duties to obtain primary financial data for use in maintaining accounting records. May also check the accuracy of figures, calculations, and postings pertaining to business transactions recorded by other workers.

Canva

#8. Food preparation workers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 12,710 (13.157 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $23,120 (#297 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 793,590 (5.705 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $26,820

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,330)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($36,120)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($35,860)

– Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#7. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 14,440 (14.957 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $59,190 (#134 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,427,260 (10.261 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

Pxhere

#6. Fast food and counter workers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 16,640 (17.233 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $22,390 (#202 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 3,450,120 (24.803 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($34,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($34,000)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($33,370)

– Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

Pixabay

#5. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 17,910 (18.541 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $52,830 (#50 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 1,797,710 (12.924 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $48,710

– Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($65,170)

— Danville, IL ($63,230)

— Lewiston, ID-WA ($62,250)

– Job description: Drive a tractor-trailer combination or a truck with a capacity of at least 26,001 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). May be required to unload truck. Requires commercial drivers’ license. Includes tow truck drivers.

ESB Basic // Shutterstock

#4. Customer service representatives

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 22,720 (23.530 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $37,460 (#131 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,833,250 (20.368 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $38,510

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($49,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($47,720)

— Midland, MI ($47,250)

– Job description: Interact with customers to provide basic or scripted information in response to routine inquiries about products and services. May handle and resolve general complaints. Excludes individuals whose duties are primarily installation, sales, repair, and technical support.

The Boston Globe // Getty Images

#3. Stockers and order fillers

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 23,940 (24.789 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $28,350 (#258 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,210,960 (15.895 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $31,010

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Odessa, TX ($39,130)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($39,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,580)

– Job description: Receive, store, and issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers’ orders. May operate power equipment to fill orders. May mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays.

Pixabay

#2. Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 25,020 (25.911 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $31,970 (#216 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 2,805,200 (20.167 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $33,710

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,690)

— Fairbanks, AK ($41,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,820)

– Job description: Manually move freight, stock, luggage, or other materials, or perform other general labor. Includes all manual laborers not elsewhere classified.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#1. Retail salespersons

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Employment: 26,170 (27.100 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $30,410 (#172 highest pay among all metros)

National

– Employment: 3,659,670 (26.31 per 1,000 jobs)

– Annual mean salary: $30,940

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,160)

— Carson City, NV ($40,030)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($39,160)

– Job description: Sell merchandise, such as furniture, motor vehicles, appliances, or apparel to consumers.

