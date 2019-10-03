Mosquito-borne illness kills 11, case reported in Tennessee

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A mosquito-borne virus has killed eleven people in the United States, and now there’s one case out of Hamilton County.

The illness is known as Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or Triple E, and it’s transmitted by a mosquito through a bite. The virus causes a brain infection that can sometimes lead to death.

Reports indicate 30 people have fallen ill across six states from the virus and eleven people have died.

According to a map on the Center for Disease Control’s website, a case was reported in Hamilton County. It’s unclear if this case involved death.

The threat from mosquitoes will end with the first frost of the season.