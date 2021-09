KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Morristown Police Department says Mikaila Meadows has been found safe. The 11-year-old girl was located Sunday morning.

Her family told police she was dropped off at a skating rink in Morristown Saturday night. Meadows was last seen wearing blue jeans with holes in them and a bright pink shirt. She is 5’4″ tall and weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.