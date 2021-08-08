Morning fog followed by a warmer afternoon, scattered storms Monday; heat is on the rest of the week

Once again waking up to areas of patchy fog. If you had rain yesterday, there’s a good chance you will see some dense fog by sunrise.

The afternoon will bring sunshine mixed with a few clouds and very slim rain chances. Temperatures will warm into the low 90s and higher humidity levels are anticipated.

Scattered storms in the forecast Monday, it won’t be a complete washout, but you’ll want to bring the rain gear. Highs will be near 90.

The rest of the workweek will be hot and humid with highs reaching the low to mid-90s and each day bringing the chance for a few summertime thunderstorms. More storms will be possible by Friday followed by slightly cooler and less humid air for the weekend.