FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN)– Franklin Fire Department officials tell News 2 that a home was damaged after a fire on Tuesday morning.

They say it happened in the Highlands at Ladd Park Subdivision around 6:45 a.m.

When crews got there, they say the home was covered in heavy smoke.

Nobody was home at the time.

Fire Marshal Andy King estimated the damage at $400,000.