Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous” keeps #1 album spot

LOS ANGELES (AP) – While Morgan Wallen’s music has been pulled from many radio stations and streaming services after video surfaced of him saying a racial slur, sales of his “Dangerous: The Double Album” went up in the past week.

Billboard reports “Dangerous” moved 149,000 units last week, compared to 130,000 the week before. It’s number one on the Billboard 200 album chart for a fourth week.

“The Voice” by Lil Durk takes second place, followed by “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon” by Pop Smoke. “After Hours” by The Weeknd stays in fourth place. “Legends Never Die” by Juice WRLD (WORLD) is fifth.