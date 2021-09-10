Morgan Wallen raises $725K for Humphreys County flood relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country Singer Morgan Wallen raised $725,000 for Humphreys County flood relief with a benefit concert.

On Wednesday, he hosted his sold-out Morgan Wallen and friends acoustic benefit concert at Nashville’s Marathon Music Works.

The money raised was given to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

Wallen played alongside friends including HARDY, Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson, ERNEST, Ben Burgess, Lathan Warlick, and Jared Mullins with surprise guest BRELAND.

“Well first of all, thank you guys so much for being here,” Wallen responded. “Most of you probably know that I’m a Tennessee boy. I was born and raised in Tennessee and I’m proud of it. The people here mean so much to me and I was watching the news and reading some articles and I read some stories that really touched my heart and made me feel like it could’ve been my hometown. I wanted to do something about it… Just seeing people hurtin’ man, nobody likes to see that and we’re going to try to do something about it tonight.”

The money raised will immediately assist flooding victims.