More than one million folding knives recalled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Harbor Freight Tools is recalling 1.1 million folding pocket knives.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves Gordon brand folding knives. They are stainless steel with black metal on the handle and five cutouts on each side of the handle.

The CPSC says the knives measure about 3-inches and have a silver-colored metal belt clip attached to the back of the handle. “China” is printed on one side and “Stainless Steel” is printed on the other side of the knife blade.

The CPSC says Harbor Freight Tools has received seven reports of the knife failing to lock. There have been six reports of laceration injuries, including four that required medical attention.

The knives were sold nationwide, by telephone, and online at the Harbor Freight website from July 2008 through July 2019 for about $5.

The CPSC says anyone who bought the recalled knives should stop using them and return them to a Harbor Freight Tools store for a full refund in the form of a $5 store gift card plus sales tax.

Additional information can be found at the CPSC website.