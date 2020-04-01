1  of  25
Closings
coronavirus

More than 9,000 employees impacted by Nissan’s temporary manufacturing closure

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nissan announced its manufacturing facilities will remain closed through the end of April.  

Specific to Tennessee, this will affect workers at Nissan’s Smyrna and Decherd facilities. Those facilities combined have more than 9,000 employees.  

Nissan says some business-essential work that must be done will continue with enhanced safety measures.   

The company says they’ll continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed.   

Those employees have been furloughed during this time.   

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

