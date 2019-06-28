More than 75K attend Nashville Pride Parade and Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 75,000 people attended the annual Nashville Pride Parade and Festival in downtown Nashville last weekend.

According to Nashville Pride, this number shatters all previous attendance records.

The Pride parade was the first held in Nashville in over 10 years and drew more than 25,000 to watch the 100+ groups, floats, bands and vehicle travel down Broadway.

Attendance of the two-day festival exceeded more than 50,000, bringing the overall total to more than 75,000.

The festival featured live performances by TLC, Neon Trees, Madame Gandhi and over 100 other performers on four different stages.

The President of Nashville Pride, Matthew Gann shared that “Our work at Nashville Pride is not just to produce a large celebration for our community but to also bring members of our LGBTQ+ community together to celebrate our humanity and the tremendous progress that we have made in the fight for the LGBTQ+ equality. It is because of trailblazers in our community and throughout this nation who have made brave sacrifices that we can celebrate our past while looking towards the future.”

Nashville Pride’s next project is the Community Visioning Project, which looks ahead to the next 50 years of the LGBTQ+ movement specifically within Middle Tennessee. Click here to learn more.