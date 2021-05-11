More than $63K, drugs seized from Lebanon home

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than $63,000 and a large amount of drugs were seized from a home in Lebanon late last month.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office reported deputies made an arrest on April 30 at a home on Westview Drive stemming from an existing arrest warrant.

Officials reported the deputies made contact with the homeowner and observed drug activity, leading to them contacting the Wilson County Narcotics Division.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and located an ounce and a half of methamphetamine, a quarter ounce of crack cocaine, a quarter ounce of powder cocaine, THC edibles, two pounds of marijuana and more than $63,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We are finding large amounts of drugs and money that are being used for trafficking almost on a weekly basis,” stated Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan in a Facebook post.

“These drugs that we are finding pose a high risk for addiction to those who are using it which causes a potential for overdose. We will continue to use every resource available to combat the drug trafficking within our community.”

The identity of the suspect was not immediately released