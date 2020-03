NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Electric is currently reporting that more than 44,000 customers are without power due to severe weather.

NES crews are assessing damage after this morning’s tornado moved through the service area. At this hour, we can report damage to four substations, 15 primary distribution lines, and multiple power poles and lines. More than 44,000 customers are without power. — Nashville Electric (@NESpower) March 3, 2020

Middle Tennessee was hit by tornado overnight Monday into Tuesday morning after severe storms moved through the area.

You can see the latest on outages from Nashville Electric here.