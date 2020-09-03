More than 30 vehicles burglarized in Vanderbilt hospital’s parking garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 30 vehicles were burglarized during the overnight hours while parked in a Vanderbilt University Medical Center parking garage.

The smash-and-grab thefts happened at the medical center’s central parking garage between Wednesday night and early Tuesday morning.

According to the hospital, more than 30 vehicles were found to be affected.

Vanderbilt University’s police department has reportedly viewed surveillance video and identified the suspects. Metro police have been notified and provided with descriptions of the individuals.

The hospital released a statement, which said “VUMC is committed to employee and patient safety and always encourages everyone to lock their vehicles and not leave valuables visible.”

The investigation is ongoing.