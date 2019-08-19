More than 200 animals removed from East Tennessee house; Homeowner charged

News
Posted: / Updated:
Bledsoe County animal rescue

(Courtesy: The Humane Society of the United States – Tennessee)

PIKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman who authorities say had more than 200 animals inside her home has been charged with animal cruelty.

News outlets report all animals had been taken away by Friday afternoon from the home of Caroline Adkins in Pikeville. More than 160 dogs and more than 40 cats were reportedly on the property.

Posted by The Humane Society of the United States – Tennessee on Friday, August 16, 2019

Karen McMeekin of A Time 4 Paws Rescue in Crossville says she received an anonymous tip about the house Monday. Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective George Hodge says a veterinarian was called to the home and determined the animals needed to be removed.

Animal rescue groups in Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and Oklahoma are taking in some of the dogs and cats.

It’s unclear whether Adkins had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

The 6 Tennessee Rescue Dogs are spending their first night in what might be in their entire lifetimes tonight on a soft…

Posted by Cashiers-Highlands Humane Society on Friday, August 16, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar