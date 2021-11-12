More school bus disruptions anticipated for some MNPS families Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Public Schools district is anticipating more school bus disruptions than normal Friday because of the continued bus driver shortage.

The district’s spokesperson told News 2 they anticipate the shortage is primarily impacting the McGavock and Antioch clusters but they’re working to limit disruptions. Those families were notified Thursday about the possible impacts coming the following morning.

MNPS is among several districts in Middle Tennessee experiencing school bus driver shortages this school year.

District leaders told parents that they are trying to come up with alternative solutions to make sure all students get picked up. However, they’re saying this could mean different buses or drivers than what you’re normally used to.

“As all routes are different, our transportation team will work to communicate changes to schedules or delays to schools so that they can be communicated out to families,” the call to families stated. “We will continue to explore all opportunities and strategies to improve driver attendance and expand our pool of drivers so students are picked up and dropped off on time and we can limit disruptions to the learning environment.”

Parents are encouraged to drive their kids to school or carpool to help cut down on the delays to and from school.