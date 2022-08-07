Off and on scattered storms are expected again today with most of the action happening in the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures should top out in the low 90s near midday, then drop back into the 80s and 70s where the storms break out.

If you are heading to the Music City Grand Prix be sure to have the rain gear handy.

Scattered storms are likely through early next week. Temperatures drop back into the mid-80s by the middle of next week.

We MAY get a slight lowering of the humidity by the end of the week into early next weekend. Keep your fingers crossed!