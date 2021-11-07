More frost and fog; then a nice afternoon!

Frost and fog again this morning. Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin counties have a Frost Advisory through 8 am. Freezing fog is possible in areas where temperatures fall below freezing this morning, so drive carefully.

Sunny skies this afternoon will push highs into the low to mid-60s.

After more 30s and patchy fog tomorrow morning, the 70s return for highs Monday through Wednesday of next week.

Veterans Day could feature showers pushing in and breezy conditions with highs in the mid-60s and falling late in the day.

That should set the stage for some more chilly temperatures Friday and Saturday.