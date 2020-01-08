Montgomery County Sheriff’s office searching for vehicle connected to home burglaries

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle that was used in connection during two home burglaries.

The vehicle is a Mazda 6 with the front passenger side quarter panel a darker color than the rest of the vehicle.

News 2 reported that these burglaries happened on December 3rd in the 3000 and 5000 block of Old Clarksville Pike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

