Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office search for stolen vehicle

MONTGOMERY COUNTY,Tenn.(WKRN) – Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a stolen vehicle.
According to reports, the incident occurred at 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Browning Court on April 14th.
Authorities say home surveillance shows two masked white male suspects approach several vehicles in the driveway checking for unlocked doors. A blue 2017 Ford Fusion was unlocked with the keys left in the vehicle. The two suspects were seen leaving the area following an unknown white vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (931)648-0611. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (931)645-8477.