Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office officials search for vandalism suspect

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a vandalism suspect.

They say the vandalism happened on December 15th, 2019 in the 800 block of Salem Road around 1 p.m.

The driver of a white Jeep was caught on video pulling into the driveway and driving into a barn on the property. The driver has short dark hair.

Anyone with any information concerning this case is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.