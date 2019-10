MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Deputies are currently on scene investigating after reports of several shots fired in Montgomery County.

According to the sheriff’s office, several calls reported gun shots Tuesday afternoon from the South Ridge Subdivision off Hwy 12.

Officials say multiple possible suspects have been brought in for questioning.

There is no immediate threat to the area, official state.

