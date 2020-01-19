Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Captain arrested for DUI

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office officials tell News 2 that one of their employees was arrested.

They said Eugene Farley is a Captain with their department. According to online jail records, Farley was arrested on Saturday. He is being charged with driving under the influence and violation of implied consent.

Farley bonded out of jail on Saturday. Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Sheriff John Fuson released the following statement:

“A senior member of my staff has found his way into a very unfortunate situation. I can only say that I am glad that no one was injured and that THP is handling this in the same manner that I would expect from my deputies. We have a job to do, no matter who it involves.”

“We will conduct an administrative investigation into this during which time he will be on administrative leave. When our investigation concludes, the appropriate administrative action will be taken.”

