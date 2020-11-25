Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding runaway teen

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding teen who allegedly ran away from her home over the weekend.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen.

Officials say 15-year-old Nadia Serecer was last seen on Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. before her foster parents went to bed. Sunday morning she was not in her room and the family called police.

Serecer is 5’1” and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, white Air Force 1 shoes, and a red key chain lanyard with the word ‘Mexico’ on it.

Serecer is believed to be in the Clarksville or Nashville area and might be with a 19-year-old male.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911 or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 931-648-0611.