MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A jury found a Montgomery county man guilty of child rape.

Wright is sentenced 60 years of the incident involving a child under the age of eight in 2018.

The 59-year-old will be required to serve 100 percent of his sentence, which would make him 108 years old when he’s released.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, he will also be registered to the sex offender list.