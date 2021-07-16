Montgomery County man charged in deadly crash after running stop sign

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators have arrested a 28-year-old man in the negligent homicide death of a woman after running a stop sign on Bryant Hollow Road and driving into oncoming traffic on Highway 13 last year.

According to our news partners at Clarksville Now, the crash happened on June 10, 2020 when Gregory Howell traveled west on Bryant Hollow Road, ran the stop sign, and collided with an SUV traveling south on Highway 13.

Three people were transported to an area hospital for treatment. Howell’s passenger was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

Howell as booked into Montgomery County Jail for criminally negligent homicide.