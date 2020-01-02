Montgomery County EMA closely monitoring roads, rivers

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When heavy rain is in the forecast, The Montgomery Emergency Management Office says they always have a plan in place.

“I’ll contact the street department and the county highway department,” said Ed Baggett, Director of Montgomery County Emergency Management. “They’re used to it and are prepared for it.”

The city of Clarksville is still recovering from heavier rain earlier this week, which forced some parks to close. The weather even cancelled “Christmas on the Cumberland” Tuesday and Wednesday at McGregor Park.

Roads like Dunbar Cave and Madison are hotspots to watch out for.

As of Thursday afternoon, the county isn’t too concerned with flooding. But, they have crews ready to respond to calls and urge residents not to put themselves in danger.

“Keep your eyes open and if you see water across the road, do not cross it,” Baggett said.

Due to inclement weather, Clarksville canceled “Cops on Ice,” which was scheduled to take place on Friday from 6 A.M. to 9 P.M. at the Downtown Commons Winter Skating Rink. The event will not be rescheduled.