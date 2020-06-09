Montgomery County deputy on administrative leave following ‘disturbing and insensitive posts’

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said one of their deputies is on administrative leave following some quote ‘disturbing and insensitive posts’ on his social media account.

Sheriff John Fuson posted the following statement on their Facebook page:

My office was informed today of some disturbing and insensitive posts made by a deputy on his social media account. Even though they were made prior to employment with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, these comments, or anything even remotely resembling them, do not reflect our values or anything that we stand for. Our Professional Standards Bureau has started an investigation into the matter. In the meantime, the deputy has been placed on administrative leave. At the conclusion of this investigation, the most appropriate action will be taken. Sheriff John Fuson

