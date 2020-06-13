Montgomery County deputy fired over social media posts

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson announced a deputy has been fired over a post found on his social media page.

Without naming the deputy, the sheriff said once he was made aware of the post an internal investigation began while the deputy was placed on administrative leave. After reviewing the case, Sheriff Fuson said he made the move to end the deputy’s employment right away.

Sheriff Fuson added that social media background checks were not part of his office’s pre-employment screening process until 2018. He said deeper social media background checks would be used following this incident.