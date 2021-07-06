Montgomery County crews rescue dehydrated, hungry dog trapped for 2 days on riverbank of Cumberland River

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews rescued a dehydrated and hungry dog which was trapped on the riverbank of the Cumberland River for at least two days.

According to a Facebook post from Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, crews were called out to Mayhew Road around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for a female dog trapped on the riverbank.

When crews arrived, they accessed the situation and determined there was a female mixed-breed dog that had fallen down a 30-35′ vertical embankment. The dogs leash was entangled in some rocks and trees next to the Cumberland River.

Dog rescue, Courtesy: Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Dog rescue, Courtesy: Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Dog rescue, Courtesy: Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

The Montgomery County Fire Department was contacted for assistance. Crews used their rescue boat to hop on shore and place the dog on a control pole and unhook her from her entangled leash.

The dog was then safely lifted onto the boat and taken back to Liberty Park Marina. The dog was scanned for a microchip, but none was located. The dog was wearing a leather and cloth type collar with no tags.

The dog was named “Varana” (for river) and appears she had been trapped for at least two days, if not more. Varana had minor injuries from the fall but was dehydrated and hungry. The dog is now at animal control. if Varana is your dog or you know whose dog this is, contact Montgomery County Animal Care and Control at (931) 648-5750. No other information was immediately released.